HTMLCOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,080.00 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 25th. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $15,080.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

