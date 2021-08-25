Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Up to $19.66

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.66, but opened at $20.40. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $20.53, with a volume of 817 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, lowered Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This is an increase from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 41,503 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

