Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Position Decreased by Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.

Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,254 shares during the quarter. Huazhu Group makes up about 4.1% of Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. owned 0.29% of Huazhu Group worth $50,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after buying an additional 452,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after buying an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after buying an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,381,000 after purchasing an additional 371,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. 1,374,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.63 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.49 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HTHT shares. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

