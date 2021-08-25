Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $208.72

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $208.72 and last traded at $207.81, with a volume of 5296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $275,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,099,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,517,000 after purchasing an additional 196,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

