HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $675.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $686.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

