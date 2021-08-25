HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $675.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.38. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $260.79 and a 52 week high of $686.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

