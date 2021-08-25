Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

HBM stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$7.54. The company had a trading volume of 480,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,001. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$5.11 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -19.21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

