HUNT (HUNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $38.51 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000734 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a market cap of $38.51 million and approximately $38.77 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.90 or 0.00773698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00098790 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

