Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,512 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after buying an additional 343,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after buying an additional 105,895 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,197. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

