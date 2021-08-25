Huobi Token (HT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $239.12 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.13 or 0.00028931 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $2.35 billion and approximately $239.12 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.00 or 0.00778016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00101041 BTC.

HT is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,099,511 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

