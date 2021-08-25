Hush Trading 23.9% Higher This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Hush has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00326804 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00141183 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.11 or 0.00169624 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.