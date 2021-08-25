Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.51. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 109,183 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $13,671,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $6,998,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $3,604,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

