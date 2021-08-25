HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Position Cut by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of HUTCHMED worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

HCM opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.10. HUTCHMED has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

HUTCHMED Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

