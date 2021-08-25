Hyper Finance Market Cap Tops $245,694.35 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $245,694.35 and approximately $27,490.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.