HyperCash (HC) Price Tops $0.91 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $40.87 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,081.83 or 1.00097690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.33 or 0.00534998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.75 or 0.00884601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00361473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00072485 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004965 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.