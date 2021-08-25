HyperDAO Price Tops $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $9.13 million and approximately $978,517.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00788251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00101800 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

