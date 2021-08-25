Hyperion (HYN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $123,215.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $611,618.13 and $123,215.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00784006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101368 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

