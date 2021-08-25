HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0002 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 3% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $19,009.50 and approximately $1,711.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.51 or 0.00788251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00101800 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars.

