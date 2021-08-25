I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $68.04

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.04, but opened at $66.06. I-Mab shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 11,549 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 43.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

