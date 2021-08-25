I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $334.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.03 or 0.00528146 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.24 or 0.01189719 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,066,795 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

