IAG Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

SPYV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $40.63. 85,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,714. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

