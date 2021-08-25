IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $42.31.

