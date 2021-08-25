IAG Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,818. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94.

