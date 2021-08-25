IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,012 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,882. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $61.94.

