IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,297 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises 0.6% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.18% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JSML. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1,153.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000.

Shares of JSML stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.52. 10,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,843. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

