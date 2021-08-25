IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,663 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $43.32. 2,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $45.41.

