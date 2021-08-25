Ï„Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.62 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $66,037.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $8,454.79 or 0.17268789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00052746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00127069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,953.91 or 0.99987615 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.17 or 0.01021590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.82 or 0.06580509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

