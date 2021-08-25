ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00052798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00155197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.53 or 1.00347422 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.58 or 0.01024147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.33 or 0.06545414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

