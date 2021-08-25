ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICU Medical stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.21. The company had a trading volume of 83,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,957. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $176.18 and a 1 year high of $227.07. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.61.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICU Medical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 158.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

