Ideaology (IDEA) Trading Up 36.2% Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Ideaology has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $447,919.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ideaology has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00784726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101095 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,866,031 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.