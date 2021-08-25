IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 26.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,319. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.99.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.71.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

