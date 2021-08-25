IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Up to $46.13

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.13, but opened at $47.32. IDT shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 1,744 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.74.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.83 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock valued at $935,808. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IDT by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IDT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDT by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

