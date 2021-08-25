Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell Sells 314 Shares

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total transaction of $153,577.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.47. The company had a trading volume of 479,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,369. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $484.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

