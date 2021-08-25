ImageCoin (IMG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $131,594.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $205,901.56 and approximately $131,594.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,435,948 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

