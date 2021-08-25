ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $200,351.19 and $115,475.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,438,578 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

