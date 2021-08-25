iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Price Target Cut to $15.00

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 145.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

IMBI opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that iMedia Brands will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMBI. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $434,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $3,215,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 102.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 48,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

