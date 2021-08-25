Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up to $53.56

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.56, but opened at $55.29. Impinj shares last traded at $56.61, with a volume of 4,071 shares trading hands.

PI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 2.31.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

