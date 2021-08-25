Impossible Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $28.86 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $28.86 million and $966,897.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.81 or 0.00009950 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00124381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,302.13 or 0.99924637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01025057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.59 or 0.06526039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

