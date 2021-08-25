Incent (INCNT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00052903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00126286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00158556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,977.73 or 1.00132095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $514.73 or 0.01052339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.36 or 0.06575662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.