IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 114,238 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7,651.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,238 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises 1.1% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Kansas City Southern worth $32,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,689,000 after buying an additional 120,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after buying an additional 143,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $293.42. The company had a trading volume of 554,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,233. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.26.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

