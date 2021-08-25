IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 32,922 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 1.72% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPWH. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock remained flat at $$17.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $776.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

