IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 39,347 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of People’s United Financial worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,515,000 after purchasing an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,379,000 after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,814,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after acquiring an additional 872,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 2,410,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,526,700. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

