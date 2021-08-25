IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 430,310 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 440.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,310 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.2% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $35,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.57. 2,932,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,988. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.