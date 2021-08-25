IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 92,348 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,590,000 after buying an additional 78,155 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,102,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,293,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

