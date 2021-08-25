IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 283,783 Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 283,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,310,000. Proofpoint makes up approximately 1.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Proofpoint as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 144.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter worth about $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.34. 501,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

