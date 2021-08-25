IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2,859.00. The stock had a trading volume of 628,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,656.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,866.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

