IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF accounts for 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 4.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $27,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 689.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,224 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,360,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000.

Shares of EWX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,796. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $61.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

