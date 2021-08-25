IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,204,927 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.4% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $158,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after buying an additional 411,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.6% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 628,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 381,695 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,904. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

