IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 346,253 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3,894.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,253 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 36.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 158.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 166.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 165,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,477. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

