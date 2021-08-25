IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 568 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $711.20. 12,472,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,197,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.84. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $329.88 and a one year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $704.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.23, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.